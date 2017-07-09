Preparing departed loved ones for their final journey

Ang Jolie Mei, founder of The Life Celebrant, at a new facility where the Showers of Love process takes place. — TODAY picSINGAPORE, July 9 — Mourning the loss of a loved one is never easy and funeral homes here are attempting to do more to help families with the final send-off preparations.

Some like The Life Celebrant and Ang Chin Moh Funeral Directors allow for families to actively participate in the preparations of the deceased for the wake and funeral.

Ang Jolie Mei, founder of The Life Celebrant, has even created a spa-like facility for families to spend with their departed loved one, which allows them to cleanse and prepare the bodies for the wake.

At a media tour of the facility, Ang said they have safe and hygienic procedures to allow families who wish to be a part of the preparations, which could include washing the deceased’s hair, giving a facial and dressing them before they are placed in the casket. The procedures are all done under the guidance of the funeral home staff.

According to Ang, 36, some families who have used this “Showers of Love” facility have “found it to be therapeutic”.

“Many families are very open to our new service. We have had families who’ve called in to enquire,” Ang said.

Ang Chin Moh Funeral Directors have also been providing a similar service. “If the family request, we will always say yes... (and) we will assist them,” marketing and human resources director Nicole Yeo, 36, said.

Such requests however, are generally not common. Only about 10 per cent of Ang Chin Moh’s customers choose to participate in the preparation process, Yeo said.

Given the low demand for such service, few funeral homes provide this service or accommodate such requests. There are also concerns with safety and hygiene.

Embalmer Chong Nicole, 22, of Serenity Casket said she discourages families from participating with the process of preparing the corpse. “We don’t recommend families wash the body because chemicals have touched it (after embalming).

“What they can do is, when the body is sent back to the funeral parlour, the family can do a touch-up on the make-up.”

Similarly, Roland Tay, 71, founder of Direct Funeral Services said while they do not provide for these requests, they will however allow customers to clean the body with a towel as a gesture. — TODAY