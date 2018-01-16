Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Mostly Cloudy

Portrait of Picasso’s ‘Golden Muse’ for auction the very first time

Tuesday January 16, 2018
07:38 AM GMT+8

'Femme au béret et à la robe quadrillée (Marie-Thérèse Walter)' by Pablo Picasso, December 4, 1937. — Picture courtesy of Sotheby's'Femme au béret et à la robe quadrillée (Marie-Thérèse Walter)' by Pablo Picasso, December 4, 1937. — Picture courtesy of Sotheby'sLONDON, Jan 16 — Pablo Picasso's “La Femme au béret et à la robe quadrillée (Marie-Thérèse Walter)” is set to go under the hammer in London, February 28, at a sale held by auction house Sotheby's. The portrait will be offered at auction for the very first time.

This remarkable painting is a portrait of one of Picasso's muses, Marie-Thérèse Walter, his “Golden Muse.” It dates from the end of 1937, a year during which Picasso also painted his monumental masterpiece “Guernica.”

Before going under the hammer, February 28 in London at Sotheby's Impressionist and Modern Art Evening Sale, the painting will go on display January 30-February 2 in Hong Kong, February 6-7 in Taipei, February 12-14 in New York and February 22-28 in London.

An exhibition themed on Pablo Picasso's work in the year 1932, “The Ey Exhibition: Picasso 1932 — Love, Fame, Tragedy” opens March 8 at London's Tate Modern. — AFP-Relaxnews

