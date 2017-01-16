Last updated Monday, January 16, 2017 11:17 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Pope admits to ‘darkness’ in own faith

Monday January 16, 2017
10:01 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

After 4-0 crash, Guardiola concedes City no more in title chaseAfter 4-0 crash, Guardiola concedes City no more in title chase

The Edit: Priyanka Chopra thanks fans for support after fallThe Edit: Priyanka Chopra thanks fans for support after fall

Singapore ranks second among the world’s most ‘powerful’ passportsSingapore ranks second among the world’s most ‘powerful’ passports

The Edit: E-waste rising dangerously in AsiaThe Edit: E-waste rising dangerously in Asia

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Pope Francis admitted yesterday to sometimes having ‘darkness’ cloud his own faith. — Reuters picPope Francis admitted yesterday to sometimes having ‘darkness’ cloud his own faith. — Reuters picGUIDONIA, Jan 16 — Pope Francis admitted yesterday to sometimes having “darkness” cloud his own faith, while warning against “Christian parrots” who pay lip service to the church without acting on its values.

“At certain times, I have also encountered moments of darkness in my faith and that faith decreased a lot, but with a little bit of time we rediscover it,” the Pointiff told parishioners after saying mass in a village near Rome.

“Some days we can’t see faith, everything is in darkness.

“Yesterday, for example, I christened 13 children in areas devastated by earthquakes and there was a father who had lost his wife, and we ask ourselves if this man can have faith.

“We understand that there is darkness, we must respect this darkness of the soul. We don’t study to get faith, we receive it like a gift.”

Francis also urged believers to spend more time talking to their family.

“If I say I’m Catholic and every Sunday I go to mass but then I don’t talk to my parents, I don’t help my grandparents, the poor, I don’t visit the sick, then there’s no point,” said Francis.

“In that way, we’re nothing but a Christian parrot: Words, words, words.” — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline