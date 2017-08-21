Poor air quality on planes could make frequent flyers sick (VIDEO)

Constant exposure to low-level contaminated air may also lead to aerotoxic syndrome, of which symptoms include runny nose, vomiting, severe headaches and even memory loss, the study finds. — Reuters video screengrabLONDON, Aug 21 — A new study reveals that the poor air quality on commercial planes could make frequent flyers sick.

The study, published in the journal Public Health Panorama, confirmed that over 200 aircraft crew experienced aerotoxic syndrome after being exposed to contaminated cabin air supplied by the controversial bleed-air system.

Bleed-air systems have been widely used in commercial aircraft since the 1950s. When air is sucked into the engine compressor, a small portion of the compressed air is redirected through valves into the cabin air-conditioning units, where it is cooled and mixed with recirculated cabin air.

Air contamination can happen when the oil on the combustion parts of the engine heat up, and the chemicals leak through damaged seals into the compressor, before entering the valves that send compressed air to the air-conditioning units. The filters in the units are designed to remove bacteria, viruses and dust, but cannot remove toxic chemicals.

Obvious leaks, which can be identified by smoke or smells, are known as fume events that can cause acute toxicity. However, constant exposure to low-level contaminated air may also lead to aerotoxic syndrome, of which symptoms include runny nose, vomiting, severe headaches and even memory loss.

Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner is the only aircraft that does not include the bleed-air system. The company claims the new electric system would help passengers arrive at their destinations “fresher”, the Guardian reported. — Reuters