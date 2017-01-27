Pomelo for Chinese New Year celebration

The pomelo is a popular Chinese New Year item, on sale at Jalan Ampang-Tambun, Ipoh, January 27, 2017. — Bernama picIPOH, Jan 27 — Perak is famous for its many tourist attractions, as well as its agricultural produce including pomelos or ‘limau tambun’.

The state’s capital, Ipoh for instance, is synonymous with succulent pomelos for which tourists from outside the city would make a beeline for stalls selling the cheap fruits along Jalan Ampang-Tambun. A worker packing pomelos into the car of a customer at Jalan Ampang-Tambun, Ipoh, January 27, 2017, ahead of the Chinese New Year celebration. — Bernama pic

Ahead of the Chinese New Year celebration, there is an increased demand for pomelos as the citrus fruit is widely used by the Chinese community during their prayers, apart from being used as one of the ingredients in the ‘Yee Sang’ dish, as well as a gift for guests.

According to trader Chong Swee Lim, 54, customers, especially the Chinese would buy pomelo two weeks prior to the new year festival.

The customers would buy a large-sized pomelo that still had leaves for use in prayers while the smaller-sized fruits were for consumption, she told Bernama recently.

“There are two types of pomelo...the sweet white will be served to guests while the pink colour which tastes sour and sweet will be used to make Yee Sang,” said Chong, adding that three small pomelos were sold at RM10 while the larger size sold for between RM18 and RM30 per fruit.

Another trader, Tun Wai Kent, 22, said for the Chinese New Year celebration, he had made early preparations to sell more pomelos.

“Many customers from Singapore who came here by bus, stopped by at my stall to buy pomelos but also to purchase cookies and Glutinous Rice Cake (Kuih Bakul),” said Tun who was selling pomelos at prices ranging from RM3.50 to RM13 per fruit according to the size. — Bernama