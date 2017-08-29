Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Rain

Life

Policeman dazzles with dance moves at London’s Notting Hill Carnival (VIDEO)

Tuesday August 29, 2017
10:01 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Good fat, bad fat, low fat? Here’s what’s going in your foodThe Edit: Good fat, bad fat, low fat? Here’s what’s going in your food

The Edit: How grief over Diana’s death shook the monarchyThe Edit: How grief over Diana’s death shook the monarchy

The Edit: FB will block ads from pages that spread fake newsThe Edit: FB will block ads from pages that spread fake news

The Edit: Why has Ed Skrein given up his role in the ‘Hellboy’ reboot?The Edit: Why has Ed Skrein given up his role in the ‘Hellboy’ reboot?

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Police Constable (PC) Graham shows off his moves at the Notting Hill Festival in London, England on August 27, 2017. — Reuters video screengrabPolice Constable (PC) Graham shows off his moves at the Notting Hill Festival in London, England on August 27, 2017. — Reuters video screengrabLONDON, Aug 29 — Police officer Daniel Graham took time out of policing London’s Notting Hill carnival on Sunday (August 27) to stun crowds with his dance moves.

In a video that went viral online, Police Constable (PC) Graham can be seen dancing before the DJ calls him an “undercover raver”. The crowd cheers as he gives one person a high five after showing off his moves.

Graham has shown his talents to the public before, reaching the semi-finals of television talent show Britain’s Got Talent this summer.

The two-day Notting Hill carnival celebrates Afro-Caribbean culture in what has become Europe’s biggest street festival. — Reuters

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline