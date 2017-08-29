Policeman dazzles with dance moves at London’s Notting Hill Carnival (VIDEO)

Police Constable (PC) Graham shows off his moves at the Notting Hill Festival in London, England on August 27, 2017. — Reuters video screengrabLONDON, Aug 29 — Police officer Daniel Graham took time out of policing London’s Notting Hill carnival on Sunday (August 27) to stun crowds with his dance moves.

In a video that went viral online, Police Constable (PC) Graham can be seen dancing before the DJ calls him an “undercover raver”. The crowd cheers as he gives one person a high five after showing off his moves.

Graham has shown his talents to the public before, reaching the semi-finals of television talent show Britain’s Got Talent this summer.

The two-day Notting Hill carnival celebrates Afro-Caribbean culture in what has become Europe’s biggest street festival. — Reuters