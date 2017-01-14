Phillip Lim is UGG’s latest designer recruit

Designer Phillip Lim and model Cris Urena attend the 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York June 1, 2015. — AFP picLONDON, Jan 14 ― UGG boots are getting a designer update for Fall 2017, with a helping hand from Phillip Lim.

The 3.1 Phillip Lim designer has teamed up with the footwear brand on a capsule collection that will feature in his Fall / Winter 2017 menswear presentation, WWD reports. The series will include two different styles of each of the brand’s classic boot and outdoor boot, reinvigorated by Lim, who has put his own stamp on them using plaid prints and leather fabrics.

“I didn’t want to change the product, I wanted to add to it,” the US designer told the site. “I love the simple nature of UGG ― uncomplicated, an indulgence for your feet.”

This won’t be the first time UGGs take to the catwalk during fashion week ― last September, the brand partnered with the UK label Preen to create a series of extreme platform sandals for its Spring / Summer 2017 show.

UGG has plenty of high-profile female fans, but the latest news suggests it is investing in its growing menswear division, Ugg for Men. The brand recently signed up the rapper Vic Mensa as an ambassador, with the artist fronting its holiday campaign for the new ‘Neumel Velvet’ shoe in November last year.

It seems that harnessing star power is working well for the label ― in April of last year, it signed up model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as its first-ever global women’s brand ambassador, and snagged Instagirl Hailey Baldwin to star in its ‘classic street line’ campaign last summer. The brand also recently commissioned model, designer and fashion authority Alexa Chung to take on the role of art director for its fall 2016 campaign.

The UGG x 3.1 Phillip Lim collaboration will retail from US$250 (RM1,115). ― AFP-Relaxnews