Pharrell Williams set for new sneaker collab with Adidas

Pharrell Williams Tennis Hu by Adidas. — AFP picNEW YORK, May 3 — After teaming up to design a sell-out sneaker line last year, Pharrell Williams and Adidas are back with a brand new collaboration that will be available throughout Europe from May 6.

Branded as Tennis Hu, the sneakers are part of the singer/songwriter's Human Race collection, which is created in collaboration with Adidas and also includes clothing and bags, which are designed to celebrate cultural diversity around the world.

In contrast to last year's colourful styles, which came in bold shades such as yellow and red with the words 'human' and 'race' emblazoned on each shoe, the two new pairs will be distinctly clean and minimal, made from white mesh featuring either gold and yellow or green accents. Though the Tennis Hu's are based on the Adidas HMD model, Pharrell's designs are clearly inspired by the iconic Adidas Stan Smith sneakers, which were originally released in the 1970s and have recently undergone a revival among fashionable footwear fans.

With photographs of Pharrell wearing his new designs already circulating on Instagram, the hype around the release is already building. If you want to get your hands on a pair then you'd best get in line early on Saturday morning. — AFP-Relaxnews