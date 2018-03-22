Petal power: Chinese artist starts East-West dialogue using flowers (VIDEO)

LONDON, March 22 ― Internationally acclaimed artist Zhuang Hong Yi's eye-catching art work is inspired by his native China and his adoptive country, the Netherlands. ― Reuters
Thursday March 22, 2018
07:14 AM GMT+8
The Edit: The wearable brain scanner you can move around in
The Edit: ‘Black Panther’ is most tweeted movie of all time
Palestinian teen icon Ahed Tamimi agrees to prison plea deal
LONDON, March 22 ― Internationally acclaimed artist Zhuang Hong Yi's eye-catching art work is inspired by his native China and his adoptive country, the Netherlands. ― Reuters