Perseid meteor shower coming to a night sky near you on Saturday

A meteor streaks across the sky during the Perseid meteor shower near Kraljevine on mountain Smetovi in the early morning August 12, 2015. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — The highlight of the Perseid meteor shower will be visible over the night sky in the country at about 12.30am on Saturday, according to the National Space Agency.

It said in a statement that people in the country would be able to see between 60 and 100 meteors an hour or up to 150 meteors an hour in areas free of light pollution during the phenomenon.

“However, the waning gibbous moon will make it a challenge to see the meteor shower clearly,” it said, adding that the moon was expected to rise at 10.16 pm tomorrow.

The Perseid meteor shower occurs annually between July 17 and Aug 24 when the earth passes through a comet’s path and the comet dust burns when entering the earth’s atmosphere. — Bernama