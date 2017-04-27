Paul & Joe channels summer daydreams for limited-edition makeup collection

‘Gel Blush’ from the ‘Daydream Believer’ summer makeup collection by Paul & Joe Beaute. — AFP picPARIS, April 27 — Paul & Joe Beauté has a summertime daydream in store for women this season with a makeup collection inspired by a magical world of fanciful reverie. The theme is channe;led with light, hazy textures and soft, shimmery shades. The limited-edition “Daydream Believer” collection is out from May 1.

Paul & Joe’s beauty branch brings silky textures, pinky hues, pearly shimmer and a touch of freshness to summer 2017, with a makeup collection taking beauty fans to a dreamlike destination. What better way to forget the daily grind and make the most of the carefree spirit of summer?

Fresh, velvety skin

The “Daydream Believer” collection features two essentials for a natural look, giving skin a silky sheer finish with a touch of colour for a healthy glow. “Silky Pressed Powder” gives skin a velvety natural finish with added UV protection for the summer season. It comes in two natural shades: Rose and Beige Multiple. Paul & Joe’s “Gel Blush” has an 80 per cent aqueous formula for a hydrating and dewy finish, adding a subtle touch of colour to summer beauty looks. It comes in a soft pink shade, a nude and a peachy colour.

Dreamy eyes

The brand also brings soft, natural shades to eyes, focusing on pinks, beiges, chocolate brown and sea green. Each eye colour has a shimmering finish, accentuating the collection’s dreamy feel. Three colour combinations are available, each with packaging featuring colours and motifs from the ready-to-wear collections designed by Sophie Mechaly, the founder of the Paul & Joe label.

Lips get a glossy finish this season with “Tinted Lip Gloss” in two shades of pink (Musing and Figment). The product adapts to the colour of the wearer’s lips, creating beautiful bespoke shades.

The limited-edition “Daydream Believer” collection goes on sale from May 1, 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews

Eye shadows from the ‘Daydream Believer’ summer makeup collection by Paul & Joe Beaute. — AFP pic