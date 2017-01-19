Last updated Thursday, January 19, 2017 10:21 am GMT+8

Pattern and romance: Latest trends from pre-fall 2017

Sonia Rykiel. — AFP picSonia Rykiel. — AFP picLONDON, Jan 19 — Anticipation is mounting ahead of the Fall/Winter 2017 ready-to-wear shows, but luckily the pre-fall collections are here to stem any impatience. We round up the biggest collections from the last week.

Emilio Pucci

Pucci is sticking to what works for pre-fall, with a dynamic collection replete with references to the label's signature optimistic, swirly prints. Jumpsuits, capes and dresses are transformed into playful artworks thanks to a color palette of baby pink, peony, petrol blue and burnt orange.

Blumarine

Another label making liberal use of pattern is Blumarine, with a romantic and boldly feminine collection that blends textures and fabrics such as velvet, lace and furs for a complex look.

Sonia Rykiel

French house Sonia Rykiel is also putting a romantic twist on pre-fall. High, ruffled necklines, tasseled accessories and puffball sleeves provide a dash of the bohemian, contrasted by leather basics and sharp tailoring.

Veronique Branquinho

Handwork and craft are the key words at Veronique Branquinho this season, thanks to a folksy and dreamy collection rooted in colorful pattern and embroidery. The silhouettes, however, are simple — focused largely on kaftan dresses, tunics and straight-cut pinafores.

Christopher Kane

Christopher Kane's love of larger-than-life floral motifs was carried over into this year's pre-fall collection, which also features animal print, sunshine patterns and lots of floaty, pleated midi skirts. — AFP-Relaxnews

