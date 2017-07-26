Pat McGrath: The catwalk’s beauty queen

Makeup artist Pat McGrath channelled a 1980s aesthetic and transformed it into something altogether more futuristic at Louis Vuitton. ― AFP picLONDON, July 26 ― It has been an exciting summer for makeup artist Pat McGrath ― not only did she win the prestigious Founder's Award in Honour of Eleanor Lambert at this year's CFDA Fashion Awards, but she has also just been named the newest beauty-editor-at-large of British Vogue by Edward Enninful.

Of course, the news will come as no surprise to those in the know. As a permanent fixture on the fashion week circuit, cosmetics entrepreneur and creative bombshell McGrath has been responsible for some of the most memorable catwalk beauty looks in recent history. We take a look back through the archives.

Gucci

McGrath weaved a tropical spell over the catwalk for the Gucci Spring/Summer 2009 ready-to-wear show, creating a disco-inspired wash of iridescent colour for the models' eye makeup. She kept the dreamy blue-green tones in check with a dark liner and strong brows.

Miu Miu

Clashing tangerine and violet tones went head to head at the Miu Miu Autumn/Winter 2010 show, where McGrath created a colourful but graphic look. Stencilling the two colours on the lower eyelids and the brow bone, she kept the base clean and minimalist for maximum impact.

Christian Dior

It was all about the bling at Christian Dior's Spring/Summer 2013 show, with McGrath dotting the models' eyelids with Swarovski crystals against a backdrop of vibrant shadows in fiery reds or deep blues. Brows were left to take a backseat.

Viktor & Rolf

A three-dimensional look was in order at the Viktor & Rolf Spring/Summer 2016 Haute Couture show, with McGrath creating a delicate, graphic cat eye that had an almost elvish result. Using silver and gold hues, she used negative space to creative a feline flick, dusting the inner corners of the eyes with a brilliant silver shimmer.

Louis Vuitton

One of the boldest makeup looks from the Spring/Summer 2017 shows came courtesy of McGrath's work at Louis Vuitton, where she channelled a 1980s aesthetic and transformed it into something altogether more futuristic. Using a palette of baby blues and fuchsia pinks, she created gradient colour washes that crept up to the temples, underscored by thick, widely winged liner that swept out towards the ears. ― AFP-Relaxnews