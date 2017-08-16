Pat McGrath launches ‘unlimited’ makeup collection

Pat McGrath receives the CFDA Founders Award in Honour of Eleanor Lambert in 2017. — AFP picNEW YORK, Aug 16 — Makeup fans rejoice — beauty guru Pat McGrath has revealed plans to extend the offerings of her Pat McGrath Labs brand to include an ‘unlimited’cosmetics line.

The brand, which has achieved cult status in the beauty industry for its limited-edition products, is set to launch a permanent collection in September, reports WWD. The series will feature 40 shades of lipstick, 11 shades of lip liner, five shades of eyeliner, an eyeshadow palette in three colourways and a mascara.

The products will be released gradually as part of a two-part staggered launch on Patmcgrath.com on September 16 and September 28, before hitting the shelves at select Sephora stores and the Sephora website on October 6. Die-hard fans can shop the collection even earlier, by subscribing to an email alert for a pre-sale.

McGrath, a creative force who has forged a reputation as one of the most in-demand editorial and catwalk makeup artists in the industry, first began designing her own cosmetics via her Pat McGrath Labs concept back in 2015.

Her debut launch, ‘Gold 001 pigment’, consisted of a multidimensional pigment that, when combined with the accompanying Mehron Mixing Liquid, became an electrifying cosmetic paint suitable for eyes, lips or skin. She has since released several limited sci-fi-esque edition highlighter, eye makeup and lip kits — all of which have sold out immediately.

A permanent makeup collection isn’t McGrath’s only major achievement so far this year — in June she was presented with the prestigious ‘Founder’s Award in Honour of Eleanor Lambert’ at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York. — AFP-Relaxnews