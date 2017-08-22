Partial phase of Great American Eclipse begins (VIDEO)

MADRAS (Oregon), Aug 22 — Sky-watchers in the US West Coast state of Oregon last night started to see the partial phase of what is being billed as the Great American Eclipse, with “totality”, when the Moon blocks out light from the Sun, soon to follow.

At about 16:05pm, eclipse fans in Lincoln Beach, Oregon were the first to be able to witness the phenomenon — the first time in nearly a century that a total solar eclipse will move across the United States from coast to coast.

Totality will begin at 17:16 pm over Oregon and end roughly 90 minutes later at 18:48pm over Charleston, South Carolina.

The path of totality is about 113km wide and will pass through 14 states. — AFP

Elizabeth Yauner wears solar eclipse glasses as she looks towards the sky while gathered in Old Havana for the partial solar eclipse in Cuba August 21, 2017. — Reuters pic