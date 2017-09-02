Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Parisian brand Officine Generale to open its first store in London

Saturday September 2, 2017
A look from the 2015 Officine Générale autumn-winter collection. — AFP picA look from the 2015 Officine Générale autumn-winter collection. — AFP pic

LONDON, Sept 2 — The Parisian brand Officine Générale will shortly open its first British store in the famous Soho neighbourhood in the heart of London, reports Women’s Wear Daily (WWD). It will be the label’s first dedicated shop in the United Kingdom.

In early 2017, the menswear specialist brand branched into womenswear with the launch of a first collection. Now it is expanding its network of sales outlets with its first store in London. The new space in London’s lively Soho neighbourhood will be located on Beak Street, alongside stores for the Rag & Bone and Paul Smith brands.

Women’s Wear Daily reports that Officine Générale will initially open a pop-up store, from September 20 to early January 2018. Thereafter the store will be closed for renovation until it reopens sometime in the first quarter of 2018.

The Parisian brand has two dedicated stores in the French capital, one in Saint-Germain and another in the Haut Marais, with further outlets in the Bon Marché department store and the Forum des Halles shopping centre. Elsewhere in France, the brand also has outlets in Marseille, Lille and Avignon. — AFP-Relaxnews

