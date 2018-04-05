Paris, New York, Arles: Transatlantic tour of 2019 Cruise collections

Gucci will present its 2019 Cruise collection in the Alyscamps in Arles. — Getty Images pic via AFPLONDON, April 5 — This year the major brands have once again decided to organise their Cruise shows in breathtaking venues across the globe.

From New York to Paris and from Arles to the Côte d'Azur in France, the month of May will be marked by spectacular events to present traditional mid-season collections from Prada, Chanel, Gucci and Louis Vuitton among others.

Here is a quick rundown of the venues and the dates chosen for the 2019 Cruise shows.

Gucci in Arles

In the wake of Westminster Abbey in 2016 and the Palatine Gallery of the Palazzo Pitti in Florence last year, the Italian fashion house will travel to Arles to present its 2019 Cruise collection.

The show is likely to be once again dominated by historic references, in view of the news that Gucci has chosen the Alyscamps, a Roman era necropolis as the venue. The fashion sphere is set to gather in Arles on May 30.

Louis Vuitton in Saint-Paul-de-Vence

The French fashion house has chosen the charming medieval town of Saint-Paul-de-Vence in the south of France, as the destination for its next Cruise show on May 28.

Guests will convene at the Maeght Foundation, a modern art gallery on a hill overlooking the town. Last year, Louis Vuitton chose the Miho Museum, near Kyoto, Japan, to unveil a collection that blended nature and art with an urban spirit.

Chanel in Paris

The third fashion house to have chosen France for its Cruise show, Chanel is to unveil its next collection in the Grand Palais in Paris, a venue that it regularly uses for its shows during Fashion Week.

The French fashion house already used the Parisian monument to present its 2018 Cruise collection. However, the set design imagined by Karl Lagerfeld for the event, which is to be held on May 3, will no doubt be spectacular.

Prada in New York

Headed to the Big Apple for its 2019 Cruise show, Prada has yet to reveal the precise location of its chosen venue. To date, the Italian fashion house is the only major brand to have opted for a destination outside of France for the presentation of its mid-season collection.

The show, which is planned for May 4, will in all likelihood be held in a spectacular venue. Last year, Prada chose the Osservatorio exhibition space in the historic setting of the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan.

What about Dior?

The French fashion house, which put on a spectacular show in the Upper Las Virgenes Canyon Open Space Preserve in California last year, has yet to reveal the venue that it has chosen for the unveiling of its latest Cruise collection.

Will Dior's artistic director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, opt for a location in France? Or for a breathtaking faraway destination? These questions will no doubt be answered soon. — AFP-Relaxnews