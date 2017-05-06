Paris Jackson’s new Calvin Klein contract ‘worth seven figures’

Paris Jackson arrives at the 2017 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York May 1, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, May 6 — Paris Jackson has just inked a deal with Calvin Klein as the brand’s ‘face and body.’

It has been reported that the 19-year-old daughter of the late music legend Michael Jackson signed a seven-figure contract with the fashion house, which is worth “many millions”.

A source told New York Post’s Page Six: “This deal is to make Paris the new face and body of Calvin Klein. The deal — which is just about to be signed — is huge, worth seven figures, many millions. Expect to see Paris in huge ad campaigns and on many red carpets in Calvin Klein.”

Fashion watchers suspected the model and actress had a deal in the works with the label after she attended the 2017 Met Gala in New York on Monday with Calvin Klein’s chief creative officer Raf Simons.

She was also dressed by Calvin Klein by Appointment.

Jackson is also set to make her film debut this year in an as-yet-untitled Amazon Studios’ project, alongside Joel Edgerton, Amanda Seyfried, Charlize Theron, Yul Vazques and Thandie Newton.