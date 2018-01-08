Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Paris hotel offers luxurious Valentine’s Day manicure with Christian Louboutin

Monday January 8, 2018
05:07 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Guardiola says Man City need trophies to be a ‘big club’Guardiola says Man City need trophies to be a ‘big club’

The Edit: Jennifer Lawrence turns on the action in ‘Red Sparrow’The Edit: Jennifer Lawrence turns on the action in ‘Red Sparrow’

The Edit: Forget Milan, Florence is cradle of Italian fashionThe Edit: Forget Milan, Florence is cradle of Italian fashion

The Edit: Radiohead creeped out by Lana del Rey song similaritiesThe Edit: Radiohead creeped out by Lana del Rey song similarities

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The Mandarin Oriental, Paris has launched a Christian Louboutin Valentine's Day package. — AFP picThe Mandarin Oriental, Paris has launched a Christian Louboutin Valentine's Day package. — AFP picPARIS, Jan 8 — Gentlemen, want to inscribe yourself in your lady love’s good books this Valentine’s Day? A collaboration between the Mandarin Oriental, Paris and luxury designer Christian Louboutin should buy you at least a few months’ worth of grace.

For the hopeless romantic and beauty junkie in your life, the luxury hotel has partnered with Louboutin to offer a Parisian Valentine package that includes a one-hour, in-room private manicure; lip and eye makeover at the flagship Christian Louboutin Paris Beaute boutique in Paris; and a trio of Louboutin beauty products including mascara, nail varnish and lip beauty oil.

During the pampering manicure session, guests can sip on Louis Roederer bubbly and gourmet chocolates.

At €1,245 (RM5,963) a night, those familiar with the luxe brand know that the package does not include Louboutin’s signature red-soled footwear (a pair of Louboutin shoes cost easily €1,000).

The hotel offered a similar manicure package over the winter holidays as part of its ongoing collaboration with Christian Louboutin.

The “Be my Parisian Valentine by Christian Louboutin” package is available between February 1 to 28. — AFP-Relaxnews

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline