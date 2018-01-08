Paris hotel offers luxurious Valentine’s Day manicure with Christian Louboutin

The Mandarin Oriental, Paris has launched a Christian Louboutin Valentine's Day package. — AFP picPARIS, Jan 8 — Gentlemen, want to inscribe yourself in your lady love’s good books this Valentine’s Day? A collaboration between the Mandarin Oriental, Paris and luxury designer Christian Louboutin should buy you at least a few months’ worth of grace.

For the hopeless romantic and beauty junkie in your life, the luxury hotel has partnered with Louboutin to offer a Parisian Valentine package that includes a one-hour, in-room private manicure; lip and eye makeover at the flagship Christian Louboutin Paris Beaute boutique in Paris; and a trio of Louboutin beauty products including mascara, nail varnish and lip beauty oil.

During the pampering manicure session, guests can sip on Louis Roederer bubbly and gourmet chocolates.

At €1,245 (RM5,963) a night, those familiar with the luxe brand know that the package does not include Louboutin’s signature red-soled footwear (a pair of Louboutin shoes cost easily €1,000).

The hotel offered a similar manicure package over the winter holidays as part of its ongoing collaboration with Christian Louboutin.

The “Be my Parisian Valentine by Christian Louboutin” package is available between February 1 to 28. — AFP-Relaxnews