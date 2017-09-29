Paris Fashion Week gets creative with spring beauty

A model presents a creation for Maison Margiela during the women’s 2018 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection fashion show in Paris. — AFP picPARIS, Sept 29 — After a subdued beginning, Paris Fashion Week found its creative footing in terms of catwalk beauty this week, with theatrical and quirky makeup taking over the Spring/Summer 2018 shows.

The flamboyant approach was kickstarted at Maison Margiela, where the statement lip was given a contemporary makeover. The models sported a rich raspberry shade, with an intriguing negative space pattern running through the centre of the mouth. Shiny head gear and lashings of highlighter around the eye area added to the futuristic effect.

Dries van Noten also put a unique spin on the statement lip, dotting the models’ pouts with a row of crystals and teaming the trick with otherwise bare faces. Certain models sported nude lips, but had their eyes encircled with the dazzling accessories.

A model presents a creation for Lanvin during the women’s 2018 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection fashion show in Paris. — AFP picAt Kenzo the look was more Gothic, with the house bringing back blunt, angular hairstyles, matte complexions and a deep purple lip with a pointed cupid’s bow.

Lanvin placed the emphasis elsewhere, reinventing the cat eye by extending angular black winged eyeliner from the corner of the models’ eyes, but leaving the lids and lashes bare for a modern, minimalist look that was complemented by the matte complexions and nude lips.

Things were perhaps at their most expressive at Manish Arora, where the models’ faces were used as canvases for colourful, holographic designs in shades of shimmering baby blue and pink. Spiky lashes and a dab of coral lip gloss kept things doll-like. — AFP-Relaxnews

A model presents a creation by Manish Arora during the women’s 2018 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection fashion show in Paris. — AFP pic