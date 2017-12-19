Paris extends Men’s Fashion Week to six days in 2018

PARIS, Dec 19 ― As New York sees some of its biggest designers leave the city for other fashion capitals, Paris is extending its Men's Fashion Week from five days in January 2017 to six in 2018. This year, the menswear shows kick off Tuesday, January 16 ― with various new arrivals ― before ending January 21, according to the provisional schedule released by French fashion's governing body, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode.
The opening day of Paris Men's Fashion Week brings collections from three new additions to the Parisian schedule: Palomo Spain, Parisian label Nïuku and the GmbH collective. Although usually a staple of the British capital, Dunhill London will present its latest collection in Paris this season, on the final day of menswear week, January 21.
As announced earlier in December, Balenciaga isn't on the French capital's menswear schedule this season. The label has decided to stage a coed show for menswear and womenswear in March, at Paris's womenswear Fashion Week.
Vetements ― the label founded by Demna Gvasalia ― has announced plans to stage a show during Paris Men's Fashion Week this season. However, the label does not currently feature on the official schedule.
Paris Men's Fashion Week: Provisional schedule
Tuesday, January 16, 2018
17:00 ― Palomo Spain
18:00 ― Nïuku
19:00 ― Namacheko
20:00 ― GmbH
Wednesday, January 17, 2018
10:00 ― Julien David
11:00 ― Off-White
12:00 ― Facetasm
13:30 ― Icosae
14:30 ― Lemaire
15:30 ― Y/Project
16:30 ― Walter Van Beirendonck
18:00 ― Haider Ackermann
19:00 ― OAMC
20:00 ― Valentino
Thursday, January 18, 2018
10:00 ― AMI Alexandre Mattiussi
11:00 ― Issey Miyake Men
12:30 ― Rick Owens
13:30 ― Angus Chiang
14:30 ― Louis Vuitton
15:30 ― Sean Suen
16:30 ― Boris Bidjan Saberi
17:30 ― Yohji Yamamoto
19:00 ― Dries van Noten
20:00 ― Pigalle Paris
Friday, January 19, 2018
10:00 ― Junya Watanabe Man
11:00 ― Maison Margiela
12:00 ― Ann Demeulemeester
13:00 ― Juun J.
14:00 ― Acne Studios
15:00 ― Hed Mayner
16:00 ― Cerruti 1881
17:00 ― Comme des Garçons Homme Plus
18:00 ― Alexander McQueen
20:00 ― Berluti
Saturday, January 20, 2018
10:00 ― Sacai
11:00 ― Etudes
12:00 ― Avoc
13:00 ― Thom Browne
14:00 ― Andrea Crews
15:00 ― Dior Homme
16:00 ― Wooyoungmi
17:00 ― Balmain Homme
18:00 ― Henrik Vibskov
19:00 ― White Mountaineering
20:00 ― Hermès
Sunday, January 21, 2018
10:00 ― Officine Générale
11:00 ― Lanvin
12:00 ― Agnès b.
13:00 ― Sankuanz
14:00 ― Rynshu
15:00 ― Enfants Riches Déprimés
16:00 ― Paul Smith
17:00 ― Christian Dada
18:00 - Dunhill London
19:00 ― To be confirmed
20:00 ― Kenzo ― AFP-Relaxnews