Paris extends Men’s Fashion Week to six days in 2018

Paris Men's Fashion Week runs January 16-21, 2018. ― AFP-RelaxnewsPARIS, Dec 19 ― As New York sees some of its biggest designers leave the city for other fashion capitals, Paris is extending its Men's Fashion Week from five days in January 2017 to six in 2018. This year, the menswear shows kick off Tuesday, January 16 ― with various new arrivals ― before ending January 21, according to the provisional schedule released by French fashion's governing body, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode.

The opening day of Paris Men's Fashion Week brings collections from three new additions to the Parisian schedule: Palomo Spain, Parisian label Nïuku and the GmbH collective. Although usually a staple of the British capital, Dunhill London will present its latest collection in Paris this season, on the final day of menswear week, January 21.

As announced earlier in December, Balenciaga isn't on the French capital's menswear schedule this season. The label has decided to stage a coed show for menswear and womenswear in March, at Paris's womenswear Fashion Week.

Vetements ― the label founded by Demna Gvasalia ― has announced plans to stage a show during Paris Men's Fashion Week this season. However, the label does not currently feature on the official schedule.

Paris Men's Fashion Week: Provisional schedule

Tuesday, January 16, 2018

17:00 ― Palomo Spain

18:00 ― Nïuku

19:00 ― Namacheko

20:00 ― GmbH

Wednesday, January 17, 2018

10:00 ― Julien David

11:00 ― Off-White

12:00 ― Facetasm

13:30 ― Icosae

14:30 ― Lemaire

15:30 ― Y/Project

16:30 ― Walter Van Beirendonck

18:00 ― Haider Ackermann

19:00 ― OAMC

20:00 ― Valentino

Thursday, January 18, 2018

10:00 ― AMI Alexandre Mattiussi

11:00 ― Issey Miyake Men

12:30 ― Rick Owens

13:30 ― Angus Chiang

14:30 ― Louis Vuitton

15:30 ― Sean Suen

16:30 ― Boris Bidjan Saberi

17:30 ― Yohji Yamamoto

19:00 ― Dries van Noten

20:00 ― Pigalle Paris

Friday, January 19, 2018

10:00 ― Junya Watanabe Man

11:00 ― Maison Margiela

12:00 ― Ann Demeulemeester

13:00 ― Juun J.

14:00 ― Acne Studios

15:00 ― Hed Mayner

16:00 ― Cerruti 1881

17:00 ― Comme des Garçons Homme Plus

18:00 ― Alexander McQueen

20:00 ― Berluti

Saturday, January 20, 2018

10:00 ― Sacai

11:00 ― Etudes

12:00 ― Avoc

13:00 ― Thom Browne

14:00 ― Andrea Crews

15:00 ― Dior Homme

16:00 ― Wooyoungmi

17:00 ― Balmain Homme

18:00 ― Henrik Vibskov

19:00 ― White Mountaineering

20:00 ― Hermès

Sunday, January 21, 2018

10:00 ― Officine Générale

11:00 ― Lanvin

12:00 ― Agnès b.

13:00 ― Sankuanz

14:00 ― Rynshu

15:00 ― Enfants Riches Déprimés

16:00 ― Paul Smith

17:00 ― Christian Dada

18:00 - Dunhill London

19:00 ― To be confirmed

20:00 ― Kenzo ― AFP-Relaxnews