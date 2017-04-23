Paper beats scissors in this cool experiment (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, April 23 — Have you ever wonder what paper is capable of? A lot, apparently.

In this third video of the ‘What can you cut with paper?’ series, the guys from YouTube channel Mr Hacker show us how a simple paper disk easily cuts through coconuts, wood, plastic and even a Nokia 3310.

The disk is made by gluing three round sheets of paper together and fixing it to a mini hand-held circular saw.

Screen capture of the video shows how the paper blade cuts through a coconut. While some of the items like ice cubes cut easily, the hand-made paper blade had some difficulties in slicing through things like a ball of rubber-bands and the Nokia phone.

Watch more items being sliced in the video below:

