Paper beats scissors in this cool experiment (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, April 23 — Have you ever wonder what paper is capable of? A lot, apparently.
In this third video of the ‘What can you cut with paper?’ series, the guys from YouTube channel Mr Hacker show us how a simple paper disk easily cuts through coconuts, wood, plastic and even a Nokia 3310.
The disk is made by gluing three round sheets of paper together and fixing it to a mini hand-held circular saw.
While some of the items like ice cubes cut easily, the hand-made paper blade had some difficulties in slicing through things like a ball of rubber-bands and the Nokia phone.
Watch more items being sliced in the video below:
