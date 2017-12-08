Pantone’s Colour of the Year 2018: ‘Ultra Violet’

‘Dramatically provocative and thoughtful’ Pantone 18-3838 Ultra Violet has been named colour of the year. — Handout via AFPLONDON, Dec 8 — The trendwatchers and trendsetters at Pantone have revealed their 2018 pick for colour of the year: The “dramatically provocative and thoughtful purple shade” known as Ultra Violet.

The colour authority describes the blue-based purple shade, more specifically named 18-3838 Ultra Violet, as one that “communicates originality, ingenuity, and visionary thinking that points us towards the future.”

Pantone links the colour — and “enigmatic purples” more generally — to “counterculture, unconventionality, and artistic brilliance,” especially when associated with icons such as Prince, David Bowie and Jimi Hendrix. Ultra Violet is also noted for its “mystical or spiritual quality,” associated with mindfulness practices and used as lighting in meditation spaces.

The company notes that Ultra Violet is increasingly used in packaging and can also be found in “it” foods such as purple-hued cauliflower and carrots; in fashion, it brings a sense of the theatrical, while in home decor it makes a variety of statements, from tradition and elegance to boldness and spirituality, says Pantone.

Those looking to get a head start on adding Ultra Violet to their decor may be interested in Pantone’s partnership with online gallery Saatchi Art (saatchiart.com) on a limited-edition collection of official Pantone Colour of the Year 2018 prints. Available starting January 1, the collection will include new works by international artists in various mediums that “embody the spirit of Ultra Violet.”

Ultra Violet is not the first enigmatic purple Pantone has put in the spotlight this year: In August, it revealed the new colour Love Symbol #2, created in honour of the late musical icon Prince. — AFP-Relaxnews