Pandora to open new retail location at Disneyland Paris

Creations from the Disney x Pandora collection will be available to buy from a new Pandora retail location at Walt Disney Studios Park, Disneyland Paris. — Picture courtesy of Disney x PandoraPARIS, March 27 — Next month jewelry brand Pandora — famous for its charms — will open its own unique retail location in the magical world of Disneyland Paris. Creations by the Danish brand — which has previously crafted collections inspired by Disney characters — will also be available at five merchandise locations in selected hotels or stores.

Pandora and Disneyland Paris have signed a multi-year strategic alliance that includes a new retail location at the Parisian park. Called "Hollywood Jewel Box," the store will be located in the French resort's Walt Disney Studios Park and is scheduled to open April 7.

“Pandora's arrival at our resort is fantastic news for our guests and our fans,” said Francesca Romana Gianesin, Vice President of Corporate Alliances at Disneyland Paris. “We share a common passion for creating special moments and crafting unforgettable memories.”

Fans of Pandora and Disney characters will also be able to shop the Disney x Pandora collection of charms and bracelets at five sales points in locations including the Galerie Mickey at Disneyland Hotel, Harrington's Fine China & Porcelains on Main Street USA, and the Bay Boutique at Disney's Newport Bay Club.

The bracelets and charms will feature legendary characters from the Disney world, including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, as well as Disney princesses like Cinderella. Last fall, Pandora unveiled a new collection of charms featuring Mickey Mouse's iconic pants and gloves, and Minnie's signature skirt, as well as Cinderella's slipper and carriage. — AFP-Relaxnews