Panda gets snowman, proceeds to smash it(VIDEO)

TORONTO, Dec 22 — Zoo animals often receive treats, toys or other items made for their enrichment. As Christmas was approaching, Toronto Zoo keepers decided to make a snowman for Da Mao, one of their giant pandas.

Da Mao (pictured) was one of two giant pandas the Toronto Zoo acquired in 2013. — Toronto Zoo picDa Mao proceeded to reduce the snowman to a pile of snow - not that the keepers minded as the panda managed to look quite cute doing it.

Panda fans - enjoy the video!