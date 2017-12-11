Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Palace releases new portrait of Britain’s Prince Philip

Monday December 11, 2017
08:19 AM GMT+8

Tools

A painting by Australian born artist Ralph Heimans of Britain's Duke of Edinburgh, London, Britain, December 10, 2017. — Reuters picA painting by Australian born artist Ralph Heimans of Britain's Duke of Edinburgh, London, Britain, December 10, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Dec 11 — Buckingham Palace this morning released a new portrait of Prince Philip, painted by Australian-born artist Ralph Heimans in the year that Queen Elizabeth II’s husband announced his retirement from active public life.

The portrait, which shows the prince standing in the grand corridor at Windsor Castle, has been painted for display at the Museum of National History at Frederiksborg Castle in Denmark.

The Museum is holding a retrospective exhibition of Heimans’ work in 2018, part of which aims to explore the historical and cultural connections between the royal families of Britain and Denmark, the palace said in a statement.

The Duke of Edinburgh was born a Prince of Denmark and his ancestry spans both the British and the Danish royal families.

Philip bowed out of public life in August, ending a royal career marked by occasional gaffes that landed him in hot water. — Reuters

