Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Palace: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to marry on May 19

Friday December 15, 2017
09:25 PM GMT+8

UPDATED:
December 15, 2017
10:48 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Atletico boss Simeone says won’t stand in Griezmann’s wayAtletico boss Simeone says won’t stand in Griezmann’s way

The Edit: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to marry on May 19The Edit: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to marry on May 19

The Edit: Eminem finds political voice with new albumThe Edit: Eminem finds political voice with new album

The Edit: Disney to offer edgier Fox fare to streaming videoThe Edit: Disney to offer edgier Fox fare to streaming video

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Britain's Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, November 27, 2017. — Reuters picBritain's Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, November 27, 2017. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 15 — UK’s Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle will marry on May 19 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle near London, Kensington Palace said today.

“His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May, 2018,” the couple’s official residence said in a statement.

Royal officials last month announced 33-year-old Harry’s engagement to the 36-year-old divorcee, who is best known for her starring role as a lawyer in the hit television show Suits.

Markle is planning to get baptised in the Church of England ahead of her marriage and will apply for British citizenship, as well as giving up her international charity campaigning.

The couple are living in Harry’s cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace with Markle’s beagle Guy.

St George’s Chapel is where Harry was baptised and has been the scene of numerous royal marriages, particularly in the 19th century.

Hundreds of people greeted the couple on their first royal visit earlier this month in the city of Nottingham in central England.

Markle will also spend Christmas with the British royal family at Queen Elizabeth II’s private Sandringham estate in eastern England.

She is the first fiancee invited to Christmas by the royals. — AFP

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline