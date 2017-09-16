Paintings of Hitler found in Austrian parliament

VIENNA, Sept 16 — Pieces of art depicting Adolf Hitler have been found in the bowels of Austria’s parliament — more than 70 years after the Nazi leader’s death.
Workers renovating the 134-year-old building came across the four paintings, two busts and a relief in a cupboard in the cellars, officials said yesterday.
“It’s not really a surprise when you clear out a building after 130 years,” a spokeswoman for the parliament told AFP.
“We know that the building was used as a ‘Gauhaus’ (local Nazi party headquarters) during World War II and we expected to make discoveries like this.”
The artefacts have been given to two historians currently working on a history of the parliament building during the country’s Nazi period (1938-1945).
The major renovation of the neo-classical parliament is set to last several years. Lawmakers are meeting in the meantime in the nearby Hofburg palace. — AFP