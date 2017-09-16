Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Paintings of Hitler found in Austrian parliament

Saturday September 16, 2017
10:14 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: 11-year-old gets ‘high 5’ from Trump for mowing White House lawnThe Edit: 11-year-old gets ‘high 5’ from Trump for mowing White House lawn

Conte looks for Cup revenge in Chelsea’s EPL clash with ArsenalConte looks for Cup revenge in Chelsea’s EPL clash with Arsenal

The Edit: One Direction’s Horan announces solo albumThe Edit: One Direction’s Horan announces solo album

The Edit: Bargain spot Jalan Jalan Japan to open in CherasThe Edit: Bargain spot Jalan Jalan Japan to open in Cheras

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A picture dated 1939 shows German Nazi Chancellor and dictator Adolf Hitler giving the Nazi salute to a warship. — AFP picA picture dated 1939 shows German Nazi Chancellor and dictator Adolf Hitler giving the Nazi salute to a warship. — AFP picVIENNA, Sept 16 — Pieces of art depicting Adolf Hitler have been found in the bowels of Austria’s parliament — more than 70 years after the Nazi leader’s death.

Workers renovating the 134-year-old building came across the four paintings, two busts and a relief in a cupboard in the cellars, officials said yesterday.

“It’s not really a surprise when you clear out a building after 130 years,” a spokeswoman for the parliament told AFP.

“We know that the building was used as a ‘Gauhaus’ (local Nazi party headquarters) during World War II and we expected to make discoveries like this.”

The artefacts have been given to two historians currently working on a history of the parliament building during the country’s Nazi period (1938-1945).

The major renovation of the neo-classical parliament is set to last several years. Lawmakers are meeting in the meantime in the nearby Hofburg palace. — AFP

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline