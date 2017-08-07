Paco Rabanne’s new ‘Pure XS’ fragrance channels fantasy

‘Pure XS’ by Paco Rabanne. — AFP picPARIS, Aug 7 — After “XS” and “Black XS”, Paco Rabanne brings a provocative side to the “XS” line with “Pure XS”, a contrast-filled fragrance embodying eroticism, power and attraction.

It’s out with romance, elegance and natural charisma, and in with pure provocation. After Jean Paul Gaultier’s new female fragrance “Scandal”, Paco Rabanne is the latest perfume brand tempted by the trend with a new addition to the “XS” line. “Pure XS” is a fresh oriental scent that embodies the height of eroticism, an explicit attraction and pure fantasy. Paco Rabanne bills “Pure XS” as a vibrant and magnetic scent, characterised by contrasts of freshness and fire, warmth and cold, softness and intensity.

The fragrance is designed by perfumers Anne Flipo and Caroline Dumur. Their goal was to convey “the sensation of skin shivering with desire and burning with pleasure”, says Paco Rabanne. The scent opens with top notes of fresh icy ginger, vegetal sap and thyme. These are matched with warm notes of cinnamon vanilla and myrrh.

“Pure XS” evokes the duality of a man who represents both respectability and indecency. A noble man with daring, beauty, intelligence, taste and wealth. A pure fantasy, he oozes sexual power and arouses desire without ever succumbing.

Young model Francisco Henriques has been picked to front “Pure XS” in a campaign shot by fashion photographer Nathaniel Goldberg and directed by Johan Renck.

Paco Rabanne “Pure XS” is available as a 50ml and 100ml Eau de Toilette. — AFP-Relaxnews