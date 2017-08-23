Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Out of the fire, onto the BBQ: Rescued piglets served to UK firefighters

The rescued pigs had been slated for slaughter. — Reuters picThe rescued pigs had been slated for slaughter. — Reuters picLONDON, Aug 23 — Young pigs that were saved from a fire in southwest England earlier this year have been served to their rescuers as sausages by the farmer who wanted to thank the firefighters for their efforts.

The 18 piglets and two sows were rescued after an electrical fault set hay on fire at a farm in Milton Lilbourne, 70 miles (110 km) west of London, in February.

And when the pigs were slaughtered, farmer Rachel Rivers said it was appropriate to give the firefighters some of the sausages to show her appreciation.

“I’m sure vegetarians will hate this,” Rivers told the BBC, explaining that farming was her way of life.

“I wanted to thank them. I promised them at the time I’d bring down some sausages for them, which they were all pleased about.”

A spokesman for the fire service said the sausages were “fantastic” and thanked Rivers for her generosity. — Reuters

