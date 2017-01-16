One of world’s longest-surviving heart transplant patients dies at 76

Veteran journalist Seah Chiang Nee was also Singapore’s longest-surviving heart transplant patient. — AFP picSINGAPORE, Jan 16 — Singapore veteran journalist Seah Chiang Nee, who was one of the world’s longest-surviving heart transplant patients, has died, The Straits Times reported today.

The report said Seah, who was the first Singaporean to get a heart transplant 32 years ago, died at the Singapore General Hospital yesterday.

Seah, who would have turned 77 next month, received a heart transplant in 1985, after a rare viral infection damaged his heart.

He had his operation in Sydney, and his donor was a 17-year-old Australian teenager who had just died in an accident.

According to the report Seah was Singapore’s longest-surviving heart transplant patient, and in about a year, he would have equalled the record set by the world’s longest-surviving heart transplant patient, a Briton who died last year 33 years after his operation.

The Straits Times reported that it was rare for people who have gone through such operations to survive more than 30 years.

The drugs Seah had to take to prevent his body from rejecting his new heart had damaged his kidneys over the years, and he suffered from renal failure about five years ago, the report said.

His health had deteriorated since then. But it did not stop him from contributing socio-political columns about Singapore to The Star newspaper in Malaysia from 1986 until 2014.

He also maintained a current affairs news website, www.littlespeck.com, which he started in 2000, the report said.

The veteran newsman had worked at The Straits Times in the 1970s as a foreign editor after beginning his journalism career in 1960, as a Singapore-based Reuters correspondent.

He stayed in the job for 10 years, and spent a portion of it in Vietnam covering the war.

His wake will be held at the Singapore Casket on January 17 and 18 and the funeral is on January 19, said the report. — Bernama