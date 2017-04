One man’s trash is another man’s treasure: Nigerian women crochet bags from plastic waste (VIDEO)

ABUJA, April 24 ― Where you see trash, Aishatu Muhammed sees treasure.

Aishatu is part of a group in the northeastern Nigerian city of Yola that has trained more than 300 women to recycle plastic waste into mats, bags and other colourful accessories.

The Waste to Wealth programme was started in 2012 by the American University of Nigeria. ― Reuters

Women in Nigeria make a living from recycling plastic bags and using them to make accessories and household products like baskets for sale. ― Reuters pic