Last updated Friday, December 23, 2016 12:09 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Haze

Life

One big resolution: World’s fattest man aims for half

Thursday December 22, 2016
03:49 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Trump names Kellyanne Conway as White House counsellorTrump names Kellyanne Conway as White House counsellor

Japan sends military to battle massive fire in the northJapan sends military to battle massive fire in the north

ECRL could give Malaysia trade advantage over SingaporeECRL could give Malaysia trade advantage over Singapore

Latest Fifa ranking sees Malaysia slip five spots to 156Latest Fifa ranking sees Malaysia slip five spots to 156

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Mexican 32-year-old Juan Pedro Franco, who weighs almost 500 kilograms answers questions during a press conference at the hospital in Guadalajara, Mexico on December 21, 2016. — AFP picMexican 32-year-old Juan Pedro Franco, who weighs almost 500 kilograms answers questions during a press conference at the hospital in Guadalajara, Mexico on December 21, 2016. — AFP picZAPOPAN (Mexico), Dec 22 — A Mexican man believed to be the world’s most obese plans to undergo gastric bypass in the new year and reduce his 590 kilos by half, his doctor said yesterday.

The man known as Juan Pedro has diabetes, high blood pressure and chronic lung obstruction, and needs to reduce his weight dramatically to reduce his health risks, doctor Jose Castaneda Cruz said.

He said the man, who does not give his family names to media, would actually undergo a couple procedures along the way.

“It’s surgery that is going to be done in two parts. That is because of the high risk of complications he faces. So it’s going to be done in two parts, six months apart,” Castaneda told reporters.

In the first procedure, surgeons will remove more than three-quarters of the patient’s stomach.

And in the second procedure, his remaining stomach will be partially blocked, helping to give a feeling of fullness. Juan Pedro would also undergo intestinal surgery, his doctor said.

Castaneda wants him to lose 59 kilos in the first six months, which alone reduces his risk of obesity-related cancer by 52 percent.

Juan Pedro, 32, has a good chance of losing half his body weight by about six months after his first surgery, according to his medical team.

“Slowly but surely, I’ll get there,” Juan Pedro told reporters. — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline