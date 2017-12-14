On the cutting edge of hospital care, for camels (VIDEO)

A camel is seen as he is being brought for the foot surgery at the Dubai Camel Hospital in Dubai December 11, 2017. — Reuters pic

DUBAI, Dec 14 — They say it has the most high tech hospital care available, for camels.

That’s because it might be the only hospital out there specifically for these animals.

This US$10.9 million (RM44.3 million) facility has had its grand opening in Dubai and its veterinarians say its one of a kind.

“There are a lot of equine hospitals because horses have existed for centuries and their races have long existed so they had to have hospitals for it, but for camels, no. We here are very interested in preserving our heritage and we found that we must care for camels, not only by breeding and raising them, but also by being able to medically treat them,” director of Dubai Camel Hospital, Mohamed al Bulooshi, said.

Camel racing is common in several countries but this hospital says it’s been difficult to find equipment specific to the desert beast, having to custom order it.

Now they have an operating theatre and x-ray room, with MRI and CAT scan facilities coming next year.

It also has a small race track to help rehabilitate patients.

Hospital staff come from as far away as the United Kingdom and Mexico.

They say they plan to also conduct medical research to better understand nuances of camel biology. — Reuters