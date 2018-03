On International Women’s Day, China plays it safe (VIDEO)

BEIJING, March 8 — Retailers in China are urging women to celebrate International Women’s Day with a shopping spree, but activists say the country should be using the occasion to talk about problems like sexual harassment. Anita Li reports. — Reuters

A woman stands in front of an International Women's Day advertisement by Tmall, Alibaba's e-commerce platform, at a subway station in Beijing March 7, 2018. — Reuters pic