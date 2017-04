Occult and superstition inspire fashion (VIDEO)

French fashion designer Coco Chanel was said to keep talismans in her studios. — AFP picNEW YORK, April 15 — Fashion designers have been known to be a superstitious lot, drawing insipiration from the occult and superstition.

Recent catwalks have shown a return to that, with, for instance, tarot imagery inspiring fashion designs and collections.

Though perhaps in the modern day, it's not so much belief that drives the usage of iconic symbols but an appreciation of their aesthetic.