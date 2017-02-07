Obese couples take longer to conceive suggests new study

Couples in which both partners are obese could take longer to achieve pregnancy suggests new research. — AFP picNEW YORK, Feb 7 — Couples in which both partners are obese could have more difficulty conceiving than their non-obese counterparts according to new US research, taking 55 to 59 per cent longer to achieve pregnancy.

Carried out by researchers at the National Institutes of Health, the study looked at couples in the Longitudinal Investigation of Fertility and the Environment (LIFE) Study, which examined the relationship between fertility and exposure to environmental chemicals.

A total of 501 couples were included in the study from 2005 to 2009, with the women ranging from 18 to 44 years of age and the men all over the age of 18.

The body mass index (BMI) was calculated for each participant, with the obese couples categorized into two subgroups: obese class I—with a BMI from 30 to 34.9 -- and obese class II—with a BMI of 35 or more.

Women were asked to keep journals recording their monthly menstrual cycles, intercourse and the results of home pregnancy tests, with the couple followed until pregnancy or for up to one year of trying to conceive.

The researchers then compared the average time to conceive among couples in the non-obese group to that of the couples in the most obese group, obese class II.

Using the data the team could then calculate a couple’s probability of conceiving relative to their BMIs by using a statistical measure called the fecundability odds ratio (FOR).

The results showed that couples in the obese class II group took much longer to conceive than non-obese couples—with the statistical measure indicating that the obese couples took 55 percent more time to achieve pregnancy.

When taking into account other factors that influence fertility, such as age, smoking status, physical activity level and cholesterol level, obese couples took 59 percent longer time to achieve pregnancy.

Commenting on the findings Rajeshwari Sundaram, Ph.D., a senior investigator in the Division of Intramural Population Health Research at NIH’s Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development said, “A lot of studies on fertility and body composition have focused on the female partner, but our findings underscore the importance of including both partners. Our results also indicate that fertility specialists may want to consider couples’ body compositions when counseling patients.”

The authors also added that losing weight could not only help reduce the time needed to conceive, but also reduce the risk of other diseases such as Type 2 diabetes, heart disease and cancer.

The findings can be found published online in the journal Human Reproduction. — AFP-Relaxnews