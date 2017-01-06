Last updated Friday, January 06, 2017 11:53 pm GMT+8

Obamas donate White House swing set

This file photo taken on March 3, 2009 shows A swing and play set after being installed on the South Lawn of the White House near the Oval Office in Washingtion, DC. — AFP picThis file photo taken on March 3, 2009 shows A swing and play set after being installed on the South Lawn of the White House near the Oval Office in Washingtion, DC. — AFP pic

WASHINGTON, Jan 6 — As the Obamas ready to leave the White House, America’s first family has given away Sasha and Malia’s swing and playset that sat outside the window of the Oval Office.

“The playset was donated to a local organisation serving those in need,” an administration official said.

Like images of John F. Kennedy’s kids running around the Oval Office, images of the two youngest Obamas, aged 10 and seven when he took office, playing on the set became emblematic of a more youthful White House. — AFP

