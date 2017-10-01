Obama joins Prince Harry at Invictus Games (VIDEO)

TORONTO, Oct 1 — Former US President Barack Obama got into the spirit of the Invictus Games with Briton’s Prince Harry on Friday as he joined the Royal to watch a game of wheelchair basketball in Toronto, Canada.

Obama and Prince Harry were also joined by Obama’s former vice president, Joe Biden, and Biden’s wife, Jill.

The Invictus Games are an international sports competition for wounded and sick military personnel founded in 2014 by Harry, younger brother of William, the second in line to the British throne. — Reuters

Britain’s Prince Harry (right) and former US President Barack Obama watch a wheelchair basketball event during the Invictus Games in Toronto September 29, 2017. — Reuters pic