Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Obama joins Prince Harry at Invictus Games (VIDEO)

Sunday October 1, 2017
09:31 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Police nab three men in probe into navy duo’s torture, murderPolice nab three men in probe into navy duo’s torture, murder

The Edit: South African biltong made in MalaysiaThe Edit: South African biltong made in Malaysia

The Edit: Macalister Lane chee cheong funThe Edit: Macalister Lane chee cheong fun

The Edit: Rotterdam, gateway to the worldThe Edit: Rotterdam, gateway to the world

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

TORONTO, Oct 1 — Former US President Barack Obama got into the spirit of the Invictus Games with Briton’s Prince Harry on Friday as he joined the Royal to watch a game of wheelchair basketball in Toronto, Canada.

Obama and Prince Harry were also joined by Obama’s former vice president, Joe Biden, and Biden’s wife, Jill.

The Invictus Games are an international sports competition for wounded and sick military personnel founded in 2014 by Harry, younger brother of William, the second in line to the British throne. — Reuters

Britain’s Prince Harry (right) and former US President Barack Obama watch a wheelchair basketball event during the Invictus Games in Toronto September 29, 2017. — Reuters picBritain’s Prince Harry (right) and former US President Barack Obama watch a wheelchair basketball event during the Invictus Games in Toronto September 29, 2017. — Reuters pic

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline