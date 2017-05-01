NYCxDesign to spotlight global design in the five boroughs

An interactive installation at the Design Pavilion at the 2016 NYCxDesign festival. — Picture by Julienne Schaer/NYCEDC via AFPNEW YORK, May 1 — A newly transformed Times Square will serve as one of the main venues for New York City’s upcoming design event NYCxDesign, which will include more than 500 events throughout the city’s five boroughs May 3-24.

Now its fifth year, NYCxDesign is billed as a celebration of global design — fashion, urban, interior, interactive — and includes a wide range of exhibitions, installations, discussion forums, trade shows and open studios.

Times Square will be the event’s public center, hosting a Design Pavilion and Market as well performances, food and dining, and a series of interactive displays. The event will also be integrated into the digital art exhibition Midnight Moment, which sees Times Square’s electronic billboards synchronised nightly from 11.57.

NYCxDesign will set up shop in Times Square less than a month after the official completion of a multi-year project to make the area more pedestrian-friendly with the addition of new plazas and benches.

In New York’s Seaport District, meanwhile, the Milan-based boutique 10 Corso Como is to open its only US location as part of that area’s ongoing transformation.

Museums throughout the city will offer design-themed exhibitions during the event, including MoMA, the Museum of Arts and Design, Museum at FIT, the Jewish Museum and the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum.

A number of art and design fairs are also scheduled during NYCxDesign, including TEFAF New York, Tech+, ICFF (International Contemporary Furniture Fair), Wanted Design, Collective Design Fair and Frieze New York.

Further afield, Brooklyn will host BKLYN Designs, featuring exhibitors from Brooklyn’s neighbourhoods and including a marketplace, workshops and interactive installations.

Find the full NYCxDesign programme at www.nycxdesign.com. — AFP-Relaxnews