NY Times Square all set for New Year’s Eve ball drop (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Dec 30 — Authorities in New York City offered assurances yesterday that visitors from around the world will be able to ring in the New Year safely in the city and that they were not expecting President-elect Donald Trump to join the Times Square celebrations.

New York City police Commissioner James O'Neill said he had not heard yet from Trump “so I don't think he is coming,” but added that the long-time New York resident might change his mind.

A worker carries balloons to a storage pod ahead of New Year's celebrations in Times Square, New York December 29, 2016. — Reuters pic“At this time, we have no direct concerns to terrorism to Times Square specifically or New Year's Eve in general,” O'Neill added.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city was expecting more than a million people and “we will be ready for them.” — Reuters