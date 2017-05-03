Now you can have your very own Choupette — in plush

Karl Lagerfeld with the Choupette plush toy by Steiff. — AFP picNEW YORK, May 3 — She’s one of the most famous cats in the world, and now prestigious German toymaker Steiff’s plush ‘toy’ that immortalises Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved pet is available to preorder.

The Choupette plush toy, which is a limited edition of just 2000 pieces, features the long cream fur and blue eyes that have made the real Choupette such a star. It comes in a pink pet-carrier style box, along with a black leather toy mouse, which attaches to Choupette with a magnet. The ultimate accessory in feline form can be ordered now for €499 (RM2,354).

A collaboration that was first announced earlier this year, Lagerfeld nodded to the cat’s undeniable appeal, explaining, “Choupette is such a famous and beautiful cat that when this request came to me, I was not even surprised.”

Who is Choupette?

Choupette is a cat of Birman breed that belongs to Karl Lagerfeld, the fashion designer and creative director at Chanel, Fendi and his own signature label which bears his name.

Lagerfeld acquired Choupette in 2011 from his friend, the model Baptiste Giabiconi, after looking after her while Giabiconi was on vacation.

The pampered kitty has not one but two ladies-in-waiting, who take care of her every need. This involves regular brushing and manicures, on top feeding her and playing with her

Choupette travels everywhere with Karl Lagerfeld by private jet inside a Louis Vuitton carrier designed just for her. She’s been to New York, Rome, Dallas, Monte Carlo and Provence, and she usually resides in Paris.

However Choupette can afford these luxuries — in April 2015 it was announced that she had earned approximately €3 million from collaborations with Japanese cosmetic brand Shu Uemura and British car manufacturer Vauxhall. She has almost 98,000 followers on Instagram and over 50,000 on Twitter. — AFP-Relaxnews