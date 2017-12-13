Now, New Yorkers can park their pooch while they shop (VIDEO)

Called ‘Dog Parker’, owners can park their pooches for short periods of time in the smart doghouse. — Screen capture via Reuters videoNEW YORK, Dec 13 ­— Brooklyn resident Thea Domber and her dog Cinnamon are inseparable, when together.

But the technology executive commutes to Manhattan for work every day, hours that Cinnamon must spend at home alone.

And doing daily errands together is not an option, as many stores do not allow dogs inside.

One startup is on a mission to accommodate the needs of dog owners and their pets by providing high-tech shareable shelters.

Called “Dog Parker”, owners can park their pooches for short periods of time in the smart doghouse.

Its founder and CEO Chelsea Brownridge came up with the idea when facing similar problems with her dog Winston.

“He had to miss out on the walk simply because he couldn’t come into the store for a couple of minutes. And I thought that there had to be a better way to incorporate him into my day to day life.”

Each Dog Parker is equipped with a 4G LTE modem, fueling many additional features.

“The webcam, the motion sensor, the temperature control, the auto sanitizing. All of those are things that the house is programmed and knows to do. And from a remote place our headquarters is able to check in and make sure that the environment is at the right temperature that the dog is comfortable we’re able to see inside every house at all time,” Brownridge said.

Dog Parker is free for the first week for New Yorkers, after which the company charges 30 cents a minute which Domber says is cheap for peace of mind.

“Now when I go to the grocery store which I do two or three times a week, I can bring Cinnamon with me and that’s a good 20 minute roundtrip walk for her,” Domber said.

Currently the start-up has 45 Dog Parkers installed around Brooklyn, and plans to spread next year to cities like Atlanta, San Francisco and Toronto, with the hopes that every urban dog will have its day. — Reuters