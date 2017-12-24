Norad tracks Santa on Christmas Eve with latest technology (VIDEO)

WASHINGTON, Dec 24 — It's that time of year again. Santa Claus is coming to town. And per usual he'll be tracked by volunteers at the North American Aerospace Defence Command (Norad) in Colorado.

Preston Schlachter, the Santa tracker programme manager, says: “You know that is our mission — 24/7, 365 days a year. Norad is tracking everything that flies in and around North America in defence of our homelands. And it is a fun mission that we do on the 24th of December to have that additional task of tracking Santa.”

It's an annual tradition that dates back to 1955 when a newspaper misprint gave children the phone number of a military defence operations centre to call old Saint Nick.

Schlachter adds: “The typical question is that they are asking. Where Santa is? When is he going to come to my house? What kind of cookies does he like?”

Screengrab from the Reuters video on the tracking of Santan Claus by Norad. This year, the mission includes new technology.

Norad has formed partnerships with smart home technology to add more social interaction.

Schlachter explains: “We're partnering with Alexa. We're also partner with OnStar and Cortana. So there's a tremendous amount of ways that you can track Santa, besides just the web site.”

And that's a gift that Norad plans to give, no matter who's been naughty or nice. — Reuters