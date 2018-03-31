No more pain for Philippine devotee nailed to cross for 32nd time

Ruben Enaje, who is portraying Jesus Christ for the 32nd time, grimaces in pain after being nailed on a wooden cross during a Good Friday crucifixion re-enactment in Cutud village, Pampanga province, Philippines March 30, 2018. — Reuters picCUTUD, March 31 — A Philippine man who has been nailed to a cross every Easter for the past 32 years in a Good Friday re-enactment of Jesus Christ’s crucifixion says he no longer feels any pain from his wounds.

Ruben Enaje, 58, again portrayed Christ yesterday in the traditional religious rite in Cutud village, about 76km from the capital Manila.

“In the past, I went home injured and limping, but this year I feel so great,” Enaje said after the ritual held under a sweltering sun.

In the Gallery

Faithful stand as Pope Francis leads the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession during Good Friday celebrations at the Colosseum in Rome March 30, 2018. — Reuters pic



Ruben Enaje, 58, who is portraying Jesus Christ for the 32nd time, is seen nailed on a wooden cross during a Good Friday crucifixion re-enactment in Cutud village, Pampanga province, Philippines March 30, 2018. — Reuters pic



A penitent from the Santa Vera Cruz brotherhood, known as ‘Los Picaos’, whips his back with tied rope during Good Friday celebrations in San Vicente de la Sonsierra, La Rioja, Spain, March 30, 2018. — Reuters pic



An actor portraying Jesus Christ takes part in a re-enactment of the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) during Good Friday celebrations in Valparaiso, Chile March 30, 2018. — Reuters pic



An actor portraying Jesus Christ takes part in a re-enactment of the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) during Good Friday celebrations in Lima March 30, 2018. — Reuters pic



A woman prays at one of the stations as she walks the Way of the Cross during Good Friday celebrations at ‘Calvaire Miracle’ hill in Ganthier, Haiti, March 30, 2018. — Reuters pic



Actors re-enact the ‘Way of the Cross’ during a Good Friday procession at the Sanctuary of Kalwaria Piekarska in Piekary Slaskie, Poland March 30, 2018. — Reuters pic



Statue bearers carry a statue of the Crucifixion down a staircase during a Good Friday procession outside the Franciscan Church of St Mary of Jesus in Valletta, Malta, March 30, 2018. — Reuters pic



Inmate Rafael Vazquez performs a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, as inmates dressed as Roman soldiers look on, at David Franco Rodriguez prison in Morelia, Mexico March 30, 2018. — Reuters pic

He said he believed his strong Catholic faith helped him avoid pain.

“I feel like he is telling me ‘go ahead, keep it up’,” he said, referring to God.

Easter is a festival marking the crucifixion and resurrection of Christ.

About 80 per cent of the 105 million people in the Philippines, a former Spanish colony, are Catholic.

Enaje said he felt strong enough to perform in two or three more crucifixions, until he turns 60.

Enaje was among three devotees nailed to wooden crosses in the village yesterday, including a woman taking part for the seventh time.

Actors wearing Roman soldier costumes attached the devotees to crosses by hammering two-inch nails soaked in alcohol through their hands and feet and hoisted them up in a field packed with domestic and foreign tourists.

The Catholic Church in the Philippines tolerates the ritual but says it does not support such gory displays of devotion, describing them as a “misinterpretation of faith”.

Many Catholics in the Philippines perform religious acts of penance during the Holy Week at Easter as a form of worship and supplication.

Some believe penance cleanses sins, cures illnesses and even leads to wishes coming true. — Reuters