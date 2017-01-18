Nike unveils new football kit for cold weather play

Nike has announced the release of the Hypervenom 3 later this month. — AFP pic

LONDON, Jan 18 — For winter football players Nike has released new training kit featuring the Nike Shield Strike Drill Top and Strike Pants.

Featuring Nike Shield Technology, the Strike Drill Top manages to be 40 per cent lighter than its predecessor while still offering players protective waterproofing to combat rainy playing conditions.

Thanks to Nike’s design team strategically placing Nike Hypershield only where needed, the Strike Drill Top also offers breathability with its rain resistant fabric, whilst four-way stretch fabric ensures added comfort.

The new Nike Strike Pant also offers lightweight, breathable fabric thanks to Flex Technology making it 11 per cent lighter, 50 per cent more breathable and with 80 per cent more stretch than its predecessor.

Cut for comfort, a generous design throughout the upper leg area mimics the feeling of playing in shorts, while a tapered leg and an internal band around the back of the calf ensure the pant stays in place during play.

As with the Strike Top, the pant also has a special DWR finish to protect against the elements, as well as pops of color for added style.

And for those looking to complete their kit, Nike has also announced the release of the new Hypervenom 3 boots.

After developing over 200 prototypes to achieve the perfect finisher’s boot Nike has made some radical changes to the Hypervenom, adding in Flyknit and a new plate to improve goal scoring performance.

The boot also offers a customizable fit and sturdy support while the Nike Grip sockliner included inside also helps limit shifting of the foot within the boot.

Multi-layered Poron® foam pods have been integrated into the Flyknit upper to create a firm launching pad when striking the ball with high velocity for a true strike, and for players who prefer a low-cut boot, Hypervenom 3 is Nike Football’s first boot to feature Flyknit in a low-cut version.

The Nike Shield Drill Top and the Nike Strike Pant with Flex Technology are available now on nike.com.

Hypervenom 3 will be available on Nike.com January 30, 2017 in the Poison Green/Hyper Orange colorway. — AFP-Relaxnews