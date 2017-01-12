Nike teams up with FKA Twigs on new campaign (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Jan 12 — Nike has tapped singer and dancer FKA Twigs as the Creative Director of Nike Women’s Spring Zonal Strength Tights campaign.

In her new role the musician has conceptualised, directed, and soundtracked a new short film which features FKA Twigs herself alongside a cast of young and talented athletes such as karate world champion Jay Kirton and fencer Miles Chamley-Watson.

The singer created the video to not only show off Nike’s new tights, which feature specific compression zones suited to specific sports, but also to celebrate the power of modern movement and show how sport, like music and dance, can be an important channel of expression.

Nike’s Zonal Strength Tights for both men and women are available in retail and nike.com starting today. — AFP-Relaxnews

Nike partners with cultural icon FKA twigs as Creative Director for the new Zonal Strength Tights campaign. — Handout via AFP