Nike invites fans to turn designer for Air Max Day

Nike is launching a series of designer workshops for fans to create a new version of the iconic Air Max. — AFP picNEW YORK, March 15 — Nike is giving budding designers a unique opportunity to create a new version of the iconic Air Max in celebrate of Air Max Day.

From March 22 to April 15 Nike will be hosting Nike: ON AIR, a series of design workshops in Paris, London, New York, Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo, in which participants will be asked to create a new shoe inspired by their city.

Participants will attend creative sessions that will give them a design brief before taking them through Nike footwear design processes such as concept building, silhouette selection, material exploration, and mood boarding.

Each brief will ask the participants to take into consideration their environment and re-imagine a new Air Max for their respective city.

No prior design experience is necessary, and Nike’s own team of designers will be on hand to offer guidance along with guest mentors from the local creative community.

Once participants have completed the programme, they will then submit their Air Max design to a judging panel including Nike designers and city ambassadors, who will select the top three designs from each city.

The next step will be to turn these ideas into 3D designs that will go to a global vote on Nike’s website. The most-voted design per city will go into production and be made available at a later date.

Those interested can sign up now on nike.com/onair. — AFP-Relaxnews