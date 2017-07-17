Nike celebrates Federer’s Wimbledon victory with limited edition range

The all-white NIKELAB Oscillate Evolve RF shoes with an eight etched onto the heel celebrate Roger Federer’s latest Wimbledon win. — AFP picNEW YORK, July 17 — After being crowned Wimbledon champion once again Nike is celebrating Roger Federer’s record eighth win at the London tournament with a limited edition shoe and two commemorative T-shirts.

Inspired by Federer’s elegant style as well as his sports performance, Nike is releasing a limited number of all-white NIKELAB Oscillate Evolve RF shoes — a style which pays homage to the 1997 Tinker Hatfield-designed Nike Air Oscillate, and one of Federer’s favourite Nike Tennis silhouettes. To honour Federer’s latest and eighth Wimbledon win the new style will also be customised with a laser-etched eight on the heel.

In addition, Nike will also release two commemorative T-shirts to celebrate Federer’s illustrious career so far. The first will display the Ro8er logo to represent the player’s record-breaking eighth title at Wimbledon, and the second will honor Federer’s 19th major with an RF logo crest on the chest surrounded eight ivy leaves — one for each of his London wins.

Both the T-shirts and shoes will be available from today with the NIKELAB Oscillate Evolve RF shoes available at NikeTown London and 21 Mercer New York.

A campaign video showing both Federer’s style and performance on court can be viewed now on YouTube. — AFP-Relaxnews