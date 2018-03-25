Kuala Lumpur 34°C, Mostly Cloudy

Nigerian entrepreneur turns plastic waste to fashion statement (VIDEO)

Sunday March 25, 2018
02:50 PM GMT+8

ABUJA (Nigeria), March 25 — There’s no shortage of plastic waste in Lagos Nigeria, a chronically polluted city that generates 9,000 tonnes of waste daily.

And that’s the choice of fabric for Nigerian entrepreneur Olayemi Samson, who’s collecting discarded water sachets for his latest collection of outerwear.

After a thorough cleaning session, the plastic bags are re-imagined as raincoats and backpacks, his version of eco-friendly fashion.

“I know definitely accumulation of all these waste leads to flood which causes loss of life and property. So I now felt that okay, we should come to the rescue of this,” entrepreneur Olayemi Samson said.

There’s plenty of fabric for Olayemi who enlists the help of restaurants and school children to collect the estimated 27 million plastic bags scattered on the streets.

But not all potential customers are convinced.

“No, I cannot use it because these water sachets are dirty. It is not good. It is a waste product. I won’t allow my child to wear it,” Lagos resident Emmanuel Itiniyi said.

Olayemi says that sceptics soon become fans.

“When people begin to wear the school bag, the rain coat, they became like a star somehow because it was attracting people’s attention like what brought about this creativity of this waste being used into something useful.”

Another of his products…a car cover cut from the same cloth.

The venture isn’t profitable yet, but Olayemi hopes to inspire youngsters to follow his example of creative recycling. — Reuters                

There’s plenty of fabric for Olayemi who enlists the help of restaurants and school children to collect the estimated 27 million plastic bags scattered on the streets. — Screen capture via Reuters VideoThere’s plenty of fabric for Olayemi who enlists the help of restaurants and school children to collect the estimated 27 million plastic bags scattered on the streets. — Screen capture via Reuters Video

